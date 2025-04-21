BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will we hear the Truth about What Causes Autism?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
73 views • 4 months ago

MAHA Autism Announcement Psyop? 

Trump’s Administration will announce what causes autism late September.   According to a CDC whistle blower, we know it is old school pokes.   Will RFK Jr blame old school pokes while pushing the new mRNA solutions?  Remember, Trump is the Father of the CV19 POKE all while RFK Jr is pushing measles pokes.    Is the announcement a problem reaction solution psyop for a brain to computer interface bio digital convergence medical solution?   According to the WHO, 1 in 3 people have neurological issues.    VCAST also covers the occult on three fronts.  Did you know the El Salvador link to Israelis Military Industrial complex.    Trump doubles down to send Americans to El Salvador’s prisons.   There is something very nefarious about their prison process / model.    Could there be an agenda?  Last, we cover multiple stories of the Ai NWO Beast System including seeking your DNA, taking all jobs, and using all the energy. Last, we cover how Palantir’s pre crime software is being used to spy on all social media posts for ICE.  How does this tie to DARPA’s monitoring system linking truth to MSN.  And more…


Keywords
get savedsjwellfireare we in the end of daysmahaautism announcementrfk jr pushes vaccinesnwo ai govai is the tower of babel
