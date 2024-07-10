⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade, 34th, 36th marine brigades, 113th, 127th territorial defence brigades, and the 13th National Guard Brigade close to Volchansk, Malye Prokhody, Borschevaya, Vilcha, Glubokoye, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks by the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade and the 42nd Separate Assault Battalion have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 275 UKR troops, one Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines, defeated 14th, 30th, 44th mechanised brigades of the AFU, the 110th Territorial Defence, the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade near Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 495 Ukrainian troops, one tank, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 28th, 31st, 33rd, 118th mechanised, 79th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Dyleyevka, Grigorovka, Krasnoye, Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Uspenovka, Dalneye, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 600 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two 105-mm U.S.-made M119 howitzers. In addition, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and one field ammunition depot have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on 32nd, 41st, 47nd, 110th, 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Vozdvizhenka, Yelizavetovka, Artyomovo, Druzhba, Timofeyevka, and Toretsk (DPR).

Five counter-attacks of AFU 31st mechanised, 142nd infantry, and 95th air assault brigades have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 UKR troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 1st tank, 58th motorised infantry, 128th territorial defence brigades, the 21st National Guard Brigade near Oktyabr, Urozhainoye, and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, Russian troops have repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade.

The AFU losses were up to 135 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, and one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system. In addition, one enemy field ammunition depot has also been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade, the 35th Marine Brigade close to Antonovka, Tokarevka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 85 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers. One artillery ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups have eliminated one U.S.-made AN/MPQ-46 radar station, three U.S.-made Imroved HAWK surface-to-air missile system launchers, storage depots for AFU uncrewed boats have been hit, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware clusters in 131 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one Mig-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, four U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and four French-made HAMMER guided aerial bombs.



📊In total, 627 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,496 unmanned aerial vehicles, 545 air defence missile systems, 16,539 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,373 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,685 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,515 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.