Live Music Rocks! Bear and The Sheriffs and classic ACDC.
Aussie Flyers
20 views • 06/18/2023

AC/DC Day.
17th June, 2023.

Packed house at Hound and Stag Brewing Co. on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. Arguably the greatest city alive.

Brought to you by Davo and Rebel FM - The Rock Station.

Please enjoy this classic ACCA/DACCA song - 'Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be'  performed by Bear and The Sheriffs.

After watching them yesterday, Bear and The Sheriffs are my new favourite band. Especially their rendition of 'I remember when I was young' by Chain. See original version here - https://youtu.be/EEA9k2Znq_0

Looking forward to the next gig.

https://www.facebook.com/BearandtheSheriffs


https://www.facebook.com/houndnstag


https://www.facebook.com/davoradio


https://www.facebook.com/rebelfmrocks


Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

Keywords
australiaroobs flyersgold coastacdc dayrebelfm the rock stationdavo radiobear and the sheriffshound and stag brewing company
