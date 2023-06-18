Live Music Rocks! Bear and The Sheriffs and classic ACDC.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AC/DC Day.
17th June, 2023.
Packed house at Hound and Stag Brewing Co. on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. Arguably the greatest city alive.
Brought to you by Davo and Rebel FM - The Rock Station.
Please enjoy this classic ACCA/DACCA song - 'Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be' performed by Bear and The Sheriffs.
After watching them yesterday, Bear and The Sheriffs are my new favourite band. Especially their rendition of 'I remember when I was young' by Chain. See original version here - https://youtu.be/EEA9k2Znq_0
Looking forward to the next gig.
https://www.facebook.com/BearandtheSheriffs
https://www.facebook.com/houndnstag
https://www.facebook.com/davoradio
https://www.facebook.com/rebelfmrocks
