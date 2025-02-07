BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DT'S ASCENSION to POWER, the SUPER BOWL, AND PERSECUTION TO COME
End the global reset
End the global reset
127 views • 7 months ago

I'm bringing this up because mini rabbis are feversely out to prove it DT is either the forthcoming Messiah or he is causing the Messiah of the Jews to come for it. I also bring it up as a point of interest about the super bowl. I don't expect anything to happen but just in case I wouldn't go there. And thirdly, the announcement of persecution has just been made which is pointing to the 5th seal getting ready to be loosed

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
