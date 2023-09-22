IS ANYONE GOING TO BE HONEST ABOUT THE OWEN SHROYER SITUATION? OR IS IT JUST OK TO LIE?

I thought w e were fighting for truth and honesty itsself? ... And now we have to fight our own for it? Once again, Infowars is leading the charge on being less than forthright about something and THATS MISLEADING. And by definition, that's dishonest.

Owen SHROYER was on probation. With a suspended sentence. With stipulations he agreed to. And he broke those on TV. The judge saw it. And there's some nuance about maybe he finished his community service and therefore wasn't on probation but if he did, he'd have the paperwork... And his team hasn't tried to claim that so, no, that prolly didn't happen... I don't know everything but this is in the books guys. Black n white .. why is this being allowed to be used to confuse. They violate the shit out of our first amendment rights and I personally don't need to lie to prove that. If you have something to add, hit meeeeew! [email protected]





We don't need to boost our story. We don't need to put yeast on this. That's a stain on all of us when we knowingly go along w something we know isn't true.