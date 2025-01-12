Want to meet up?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I love this event so much!
So many interesting, passionate, and awake people.
Most attendees have been on the path for a while so the vibe is “let’s pick up some new skills, learn some new stuff, and enjoy the heck out of every moment”
I’m there for the whole week and love meeting and hanging out. It’s in a beautiful outdoor garden venue.
Here’s the link:
https://anarchapulco.com/?ref=TheGrowNetwork
PS: nope, I’m not doing ayawuaska (or however you spell that)… but I’m glad people have the freedom to explore. LOL