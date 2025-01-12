Want to meet up?

I love this event so much!





So many interesting, passionate, and awake people.





Most attendees have been on the path for a while so the vibe is “let’s pick up some new skills, learn some new stuff, and enjoy the heck out of every moment”





I’m there for the whole week and love meeting and hanging out. It’s in a beautiful outdoor garden venue.





Here’s the link:





https://anarchapulco.com/?ref=TheGrowNetwork





PS: nope, I’m not doing ayawuaska (or however you spell that)… but I’m glad people have the freedom to explore. LOL