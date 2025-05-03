BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When You Should Use Multiple Anti-Parasitic Medications?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
102 views • 4 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Anti-Parasitic Medications - http://www.sacredpurity.com


The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4

The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xWsMeG

The Itraconazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4fWHT8r

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

The Mebendazole Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QHgEos

The Niclosamide Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4jeNmtH

The Nitazoxanide (Alinia) Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3WtpDeV

The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/45DltFv

The Tinidazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3z2PNgY

The Triclabendazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/41CoVj4


Albendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - The Ultimate Anti Parasitic Combo - https://sunfruitdan.co/3JTTzeg

Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - (The Ultimate Parasite Protocol) - https://bit.ly/3GpQEIH

Fenbendazole + Triclabendazole The Ultimate Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4j4NJqk

Praziquantel And Albendazole - The Ultimate Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3JL3oei


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


When You Should Use Multiple Anti-Parasitic Medications!


There is such a broad spectrum of different anti-parasitic medications, such as Albendazole, Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Itraconazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Metronidazole, Niclosamide, Nitazoxanide, Praziquantel, Pyrantel Pamoate, Tinidazole, and Triclabendazole, and often people who use these tend to use just one of them.


But typically, most people should actually use multiple different anti-parasitic medications, and in today's video, "When You Should Use Multiple Anti-Parasitic Medications!" I explain fully all the reasons why and what I share with you is very important for you to be aware of if you have a parasitic infection you are trying to treat with anti-parasitic medications.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

