"Digital Health IDs: A New Era of Control and Freedom?"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
94 views • 7 months ago

Now it came out just this past June that the World Health Organization said they're working with the EU parliament & they're going to implement the digital health IDs that they used during the pandemic. The White House has stated this. This is tantamount to removing our freedoms & the liberties endowed by our creator. The digital health ID will have your: health history, bank accounts & online banking,  travel (wherever you go), online shopping,  social media platforms, & cell phone device. You'll be able to own a cell phone device as long as it has the digital health ID on it. The ID will include your: taxes,  voting ballots, Social Security & Medicare. It's total and complete control.

healthfreedomtravelworldtaxparliamentcontrolhistorymediaorganizationpandemicsecurityeusocialbankmedicareaccountdevicecellplatformphonedigitalshopballot
