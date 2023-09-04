Fauci - "Masks Might Not Work for an Individual, but Maybe Population Wise they do" (he mocking us?)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Fauci recently discounted a study cited in the New York Times stating that masks do not work. He pooh-poohed it, stating that although they might demonstrate this to be the case on an individual level, that might not be the case on a population level. The gas lighting in lying continues, because they can't admit that they were wrong and were lying to us.
