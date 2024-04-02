Cartel Turf War Breaks Out in Mexico Over Big Dollar Migrants

Banned.Video





April 1, 2024





Border expert Auden Cabello says there is "turf war" playing out in southern Mexico among criminal networks vying for "big dollar migrants" who are willing to pay anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.





BorderHawk.news | @BorderHawkNews

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGusiGnSJrUC/