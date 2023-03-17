T-14 Armata Putin’s Top Armor Or Waste Of Rubles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 17, 2023
The Russian T-14 Armata tank is one of the most technologically advanced tanks in the world. Its cutting-edge features and design make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. In this video, we will take a closer look at the T-14 Armata tank and what makes it so unique.
The T-14 Armata tank has not been without its problems. One of the main issues facing the tank is its cost, which is estimated to be around $4 million per unit. This makes the tank one of the most expensive in the world, and its high cost has been a major factor in limiting its adoption by other countries.
Due to the lack of an assembly line, the T-14 Armata will never be produced as a tank. To date, all models have been manually put together (like luxury cars). The assembly line construction reportedly cost 64 billion roubles ($844 000 000). Although constructed, the workshops and plant shells are vacant.
