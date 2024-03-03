BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF Busters Australia Presentation - Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 28th Feb, 2024.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
50 views • 03/03/2024

The modern environment is saturated with Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF)


Common causes are satellites, phone towers, mobile phones, WIFI, computers, smart home devices.


EMF Busters Australia provides professional testing, safety planning and mitigation technology.


If you are concerned about the effects that Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) have on people, animals and our environment, this is a video you should not miss.


EMF Busters Australia - Proven Shielding Solutions.


https://www.emfbusters.com.au/


Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram -

https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers


Gab -

https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/


Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~

https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Aussie Mailer -

https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Thanks for watching.


All Rights Reserved.

electromagnetic frequenciesaustraliaemf bustersactive denial systemsproven shielding solutions
