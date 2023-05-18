BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023-05-18 An Extinction-level Event
The HWP Report
The HWP Report
141 followers
0
113 views • 05/21/2023

Dr Ana Mihalcea has been doing ground-breaking work in the areas of synthetic biology and transhumanism. I had a discussion with her on these issues several weeks ago.

P.S. I mentioned the militarization of the public health system as described by Katherine Watts (not Elene Watts as I mistakenly said).

This video is an excerpt from the discussion.

The full discussion is here  https://www.brighteon.com/95950c2f-747a-4a73-8735-710f9193d0ac  

Yesterday Dr. Ana joined Maria Zee to discuss her latest findings on hydrogel's role in synthetic biology and warned of the human extinction level event unfolding before our very eyes. There is hope though. EDTA chelation works! The only problem is that detox has to be on an on-going basis for everyone!

Dr. David Nixon also joined Maria to discuss his findings in detail regarding nanotechnology in dental anesthetics.

This is a MUST WATCH!

The recording of the livestream is here   https://rumble.com/v2ocyoc-live-uncensored-warning-human-extinction-level-event-synthetic-biology-expo.html?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email  

Will this save the world?  https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world  

Keywords
genocideextinctiondepopulation agendatranshumanismglobalist agenda
