ADL USED HIDDEN MICROPHONES TO SPY ON AMERICANS INSIDE THEIR HOMES, thru, TV, Microwaves, Ovens, Refrig, Playstation, etc.

Alex Jones describes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a Globalist crime syndicate whose modus operandi is to implement the New World Order takeover, under the guise of being a civil rights organization.

He says that Elon Musk has now come out to confirm what Alex told everyone years ago: that the ADL is a multi-national Mossad/CIA/MI6 group that has private intelligence officers in most police departments and includes many judges, whose job is to convert America into an absolute tyranny.

The ADL is heavily involved in the new UN treaty that ends Free Speech as we know it and they are one of the main contractors profiting off of the new growth industry that is the Censorship Industrial Complex.

