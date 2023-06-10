STOP BUGGING ME 🦄🐛🐀💉🧬☠ WILHEMINA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/110517399431094609
Thumbnail: https://gfycat.com/unawarefarawayeel
The world's largest Mosquito factory is funded by Bill Gates.
These mosquitoes can be armed with virtually any payload imaginable, and then released into the public. It’s being done because Bill Gates L0VES us, and wants us all to live very long healthy lives! We are so lucky.
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2021/06/25/is-bill-gates-behind-the-release-of-disease-fighting-sterile-gmo-mosquitoes-in-florida/