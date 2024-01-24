Audio Recording of uThrive Labs Crypto Page

https://uthrivelabs.com/get-crypto.html

For several reasons, cryptocurrency is our preferred method of payment.

If you are new to crypto, welcome! We make it worth your effort by offering a 5% discount off all of our products (excluding shipping). Even better, you will also understand the difference between money (traditionally this included gold and silver, now it also includes some cryptos) and fiat currency (infinitely printed Federal Reserve notes). With crypto, you become your own <expletive> bank. Pretty cool eh? Stick with the high quality cryptos though as this space can be very volatile. What is a high quality crypto? Generally this implies that the coin is decentralized & trustless. Throw in digital scarcity, a solid development team, some community support/adoption and you have a winner.

The power of crypto lies in its day-to-day use. We are doing our part to encourage usage by accepting: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and MONERO (XMR, 100% private/fungible coins). To start using crypto, download the Exodus Wallet which can hold hundreds of coins. If you want to take full advantage of everything Monero has to offer, Cake Wallet is an excellent choice & it is open source for added peace of mind. Once installed, you will be able to send/receive/swap coins using your wallet.

To purchase crypto you can set up an account on Gemini; or better yet, use a peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange like LocalMonero.co to buy directly from others. Whichever route you choose, make sure to do your homework first. Always hold your coins, don't leave them on exchange, and learn by sending very small amounts to start. Most importantly, you will need to securely back up & store your seed phrase(s). Never EVER share your seed phrase with anyone, including us.

If you would like to purchase anything on our site with crypto, email us your order details & shipping address.