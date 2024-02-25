BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media reports the Largest Sabotage of Ukrainian Grain in 8 Months in Poland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 02/25/2024

Media reports the largest sabotage of Ukrainian grain in 8 months in Poland 

In total, the attackers damaged more than 8 wagons with Ukrainian corn.

Protesting Polish farmers opened eight wagons and dumped Ukrainian corn in Kotomerz, reports PiK. Earlier, farmers blocked the Ustilug-Zosin checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Adding: 

Maria Zakharova commented on the 160 tons of grain spilled from railway cars in Poland.

 “Maybe, given that Warsaw is in NATO, Washington will stop talking about food security, Russia’s supposed responsibility and the West’s supposed saving role in this matter?"

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy