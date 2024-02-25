Media reports the largest sabotage of Ukrainian grain in 8 months in Poland

In total, the attackers damaged more than 8 wagons with Ukrainian corn.

Protesting Polish farmers opened eight wagons and dumped Ukrainian corn in Kotomerz, reports PiK. Earlier, farmers blocked the Ustilug-Zosin checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Adding:

Maria Zakharova commented on the 160 tons of grain spilled from railway cars in Poland.

“Maybe, given that Warsaw is in NATO, Washington will stop talking about food security, Russia’s supposed responsibility and the West’s supposed saving role in this matter?"