Ignat Kuzin, the suspect in the killing of General Yaroslav Moskalik, has been brought to the Investigative Committee for questioning. (Russia)

Russian authorities reported that the suspect accused of killing General Moskalik had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in April 2023. (thumbnail, of him on part 2)

According to the FSB, the car bombing in Balashikha that resulted in the general’s death was remotely orchestrated by a Ukrainian handler.

About this:

BREAKING! Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Arrested for Terror Attack That Killed Russian General — Investigative Committee

The Russian Investigative Committee has announced the arrest of a suspect in the terrorist attack that killed Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik.

The suspect has been identified as Ignat Kuzin, born in 1983, an agent of Ukrainian intelligence services who holds a residence permit in Ukraine. He was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the FSB, Kuzin purchased a vehicle and installed a homemade explosive device inside. The components for the device were reportedly retrieved from a cache set up by Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow region. The IED installed in the car was detonated from the territory of Ukraine when the lieutenant general was leaving his apartment building.

Kuzin was taken to the Investigative Committee, where he was charged with terrorism and possession of explosives.