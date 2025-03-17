© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Army's position has worsened markedly in all key directions of the front. While the Russian Marines finish off the remnants of the Ukrainian Army units in the Kursk region, the soldiers of the group of troops under the designation 'Sever' continue their rapid offensive in the northern part of the Sumy region......................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
