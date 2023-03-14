The Ursula von der Leyen File – EU Commission President | www.kla.tv/25411

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU parliamentarians demand
the resignation of the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Reason: She
is said to be part of a gigantic Covid 19 science fraud and a propaganda
campaign. Due to her activities and the large conflicts of interest, she should
resign. Kla.tv examines Ursula von der Leyen’s activities a bit closer and
comes to results that belong on the front page of every newspaper!
👉 https://kla.tv/25411
