BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ursula von der Leyen File – EU Commission President | www.kla.tv/25411
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 03/14/2023

EU parliamentarians demand the resignation of the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Reason: She is said to be part of a gigantic Covid 19 science fraud and a propaganda campaign. Due to her activities and the large conflicts of interest, she should resign. Kla.tv examines Ursula von der Leyen’s activities a bit closer and comes to results that belong on the front page of every newspaper!

👉 https://kla.tv/25411


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Request for resignation

https://transition-news.org/eu-parlamentarier-fordern-sofortigen-rucktritt-von-kommissionsprasidentin

https://t.me/DieWahrheitundnurdieWahrheit/59571

https://philosophia-perennis.com/2022/02/20/leyen-pfizer-skandal-eu-abgeordnete-fordern-sofortigen-ruecktritt-von-der-leyens/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhe20QRG_Rw


Intransparente Deals

https://reitschuster.de/post/ursula-von-der-leyen-immer-aerger-mit-den-handydaten/

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/berateraffaere-um-von-der-leyen-handydaten-

geloescht-obwohl-sie-als-beweise-dienen-sollten/25431484.html

https://www.tagesschau.de/inland/vonderleyen-handydaten-101.html

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/berateraffaere-der-bundeswehr-wuetende-

offiziere-millionen-fuer-mckinsey-und-ein-unschuldslamm/25540248.html

https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/plus183268400/Ursula-von-der-Leyen-Eine-

Ministerin-verstrickt-im-Netzwerk-der-Berater.html


Anomalies in the biography

https://vroniplag.fandom.com/de/wiki/Ugv

https://portal.dnb.de/opac/showFullRecord?currentResultId=%22120285169%22%26

any¤tPosition=0

https://www.zeit.de/studium/hochschule/2015-10/ursula-von-der-leyen-stanford-lebenslauf-betrugsverdacht?sort=desc&page=3

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/karriere/hochschule-als-marke-meine-zeit-in-stanford-1.2688843

https://taz.de/Kommentar-Von-der-Leyens-Doktortitel/!5285935/

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/wissen/neue-vorwuerfe-gegen-verteidigungsministerin-

us-uni-stanford-wirft-von-der-leyen-missbrauch-des-namens-vor/12435316.html

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/wissen/lebenslauf-der-verteidigungsministerin-stanford-zieht-vorwurf-gegen-von-der-leyen-zurueck/12438318.html

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/panorama/menschen-schicksale/id_75743922/

von-der-leyen-am-pranger-us-elite-uni-spricht-von-namensmissbrauch.html

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/bildung/doktorarbeit-von-ministerin-von-der-leyen-

sie-war-extrem-faul-1.2668077

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/plagiatsvorwuerfe-gegen-von-der-leyen-es-ist-

ernst-1.2666546


Bilderberg record and career leap

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_von_Teilnehmern_an_Bilderberg-Konferenzen

https://www.cfr.org/event/conversation-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-european-commission

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/von-der-leyen-eu-kritik-kommission-1.4509421

https://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2019-07/ursula-von-der-leyen-eu-kommissionspraesidentin-wahlsieg?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.startpage.com%2F


Interconnections


Family


Father

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Albrecht


Husband

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_von_der_Leyen

https://orgenesis.com/team

https://d-nb.info/972645632/04

www.reuters.com/article/brief-orgenesis-announces-cell-based-vac-idUSFWN2CV0M4


Vaccine profiteers Africa

https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/team-europe-vaccine-sharing-almost-100-

million-j-j-doses-be-donated-end-2021-first

https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/world-leaders-unite-commit-global-equitable-access-covid-19-vaccines


All sources: www.kla.tv/25411

Keywords
science fraudresignationursula von der leyenwefcovid 19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy