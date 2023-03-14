The Ursula von der Leyen File – EU Commission President | www.kla.tv/25411

EU parliamentarians demand the resignation of the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Reason: She is said to be part of a gigantic Covid 19 science fraud and a propaganda campaign. Due to her activities and the large conflicts of interest, she should resign. Kla.tv examines Ursula von der Leyen’s activities a bit closer and comes to results that belong on the front page of every newspaper!



👉 https://kla.tv/25411





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Request for resignation

https://transition-news.org/eu-parlamentarier-fordern-sofortigen-rucktritt-von-kommissionsprasidentin

https://t.me/DieWahrheitundnurdieWahrheit/59571

https://philosophia-perennis.com/2022/02/20/leyen-pfizer-skandal-eu-abgeordnete-fordern-sofortigen-ruecktritt-von-der-leyens/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhe20QRG_Rw





Intransparente Deals

https://reitschuster.de/post/ursula-von-der-leyen-immer-aerger-mit-den-handydaten/

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/berateraffaere-um-von-der-leyen-handydaten-

geloescht-obwohl-sie-als-beweise-dienen-sollten/25431484.html

https://www.tagesschau.de/inland/vonderleyen-handydaten-101.html

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/berateraffaere-der-bundeswehr-wuetende-

offiziere-millionen-fuer-mckinsey-und-ein-unschuldslamm/25540248.html

https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/plus183268400/Ursula-von-der-Leyen-Eine-

Ministerin-verstrickt-im-Netzwerk-der-Berater.html





Anomalies in the biography

https://vroniplag.fandom.com/de/wiki/Ugv

https://portal.dnb.de/opac/showFullRecord?currentResultId=%22120285169%22%26

any¤tPosition=0

https://www.zeit.de/studium/hochschule/2015-10/ursula-von-der-leyen-stanford-lebenslauf-betrugsverdacht?sort=desc&page=3

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/karriere/hochschule-als-marke-meine-zeit-in-stanford-1.2688843

https://taz.de/Kommentar-Von-der-Leyens-Doktortitel/!5285935/

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/wissen/neue-vorwuerfe-gegen-verteidigungsministerin-

us-uni-stanford-wirft-von-der-leyen-missbrauch-des-namens-vor/12435316.html

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/wissen/lebenslauf-der-verteidigungsministerin-stanford-zieht-vorwurf-gegen-von-der-leyen-zurueck/12438318.html

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/panorama/menschen-schicksale/id_75743922/

von-der-leyen-am-pranger-us-elite-uni-spricht-von-namensmissbrauch.html

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/bildung/doktorarbeit-von-ministerin-von-der-leyen-

sie-war-extrem-faul-1.2668077

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/plagiatsvorwuerfe-gegen-von-der-leyen-es-ist-

ernst-1.2666546





Bilderberg record and career leap

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_von_Teilnehmern_an_Bilderberg-Konferenzen

https://www.cfr.org/event/conversation-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-european-commission

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/von-der-leyen-eu-kritik-kommission-1.4509421

https://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2019-07/ursula-von-der-leyen-eu-kommissionspraesidentin-wahlsieg?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.startpage.com%2F





Interconnections





Family





Father

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Albrecht





Husband

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_von_der_Leyen

https://orgenesis.com/team

https://d-nb.info/972645632/04

www.reuters.com/article/brief-orgenesis-announces-cell-based-vac-idUSFWN2CV0M4





Vaccine profiteers Africa

https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/team-europe-vaccine-sharing-almost-100-

million-j-j-doses-be-donated-end-2021-first

https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/world-leaders-unite-commit-global-equitable-access-covid-19-vaccines





All sources: www.kla.tv/25411