CHAPPAQUALEC

When Bruce Jenner killed someone on the PCH he did something to save himself from severe consequences. He became a woman. Making leftists happy in the USA earns you a get out of jail free card. Horrific but true.



https://www.conservapedia.com/Edward_M._Kennedyhttps://www.conservapedia.com/Alec_Baldwin

Click on the links above and educate yourself on leftists.

Check out these videos. Your IQ will be doubled by the end.

Primary Colors 1998

Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe 2016

Banished: The Untold Story of Danney Williams 2016

Not Evil Just Wrong 2009

There's No Place Like Utopia 2014

Planet of the Humans 2019

Mine Your Own Business: The Dark Side of Environmentalism 2006

Capitol Punishment 2021

Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump 2022

Clinton Cash 2016

The Plot Against the President 2020

Hoaxed 2019

The Obama Deception 2009

2000 Mules 2022

What Is a Woman? 2022

The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America 2019

Plandemic 2020 TV series

My Son Hunter 2022

The ObamaGate movie 2020

Chappaquiddick 2017