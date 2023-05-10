Texas National Guard soldiers in riot gear arrive at illegal crossing in Brownsville

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Melugin BREAKING: A quick reaction force of Texas National Guard soldiers w/ riot gear have just arrived at a major illegal crossing location here in Brownsville. I’m told this is part of TX Governor @GregAbbott_TX ’s new specialized TX Border Response force meant to repel mass crossings.
