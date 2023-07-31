Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Cross, and Glory: that we shall be glorified with Him only if we first suffer with Him

Notes:

Manhood Nuggets Sunday Gospel for August 6th, 2023Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord





Title: The Cross, and Glory: that we shall be glorified with Him only if we first suffer with Him.





"And he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light."





The Transfiguration foretells the glory of the Lord as God, and His Ascension into heaven. It anticipates the glory of heaven, where we shall see God face to face. Through grace, we already share in the divine promise of eternal life.





The purpose of the Transfiguration was to encourage and strengthen the Apostles who were depressed by their Master's prediction of His own Passion and Death. The Apostles were made to understand that His redeeming work has two phases: The Cross, and glory—that we shall be glorified with Him only if we first suffer with Him.





For example: In a culture that calls us to be trans-gendered, Jesus calls us to be Trans-figured.





There are two genders and a lot of confusion and mental illnesses - Despite research attempting to add additional genders, scientists have admitted there are still only two genders plus a growing list of mental disorders.





'Until the Son of Man has been raised from the dead' - only in the light of Jesus’ resurrection can the meaning of his life and mission be truly understood; until then no testimony to this vision will lead people to faith.



