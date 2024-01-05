Dr. Andrew Kaufman - Fallacies, Fraud & Pseudoscience The Parallels Between Cosmology and Biology

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Jan 1, 2024





During my talk at the Mount Meru Summit 2 (hosted by True Earth), I highlighted the many logical errors in microbiology, particularly cell biology, and how some of the same fallacies can be found in the field of cosmology.





Is the cell really what we think it is?





Is the Earth and the cosmos really what we’re told they are?





Stick around, and you’ll find out… 👀





Visit https://trueearther.com/ to watch the full summit.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v44kwso-fallacies-fraud-and-pseudoscience-the-parallels-between-cosmology-and-biolo.html