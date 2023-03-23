The Coming Maitreya - Is This the Savior of the World?

It was foretold by 4 different religions that a savior would come as we approach the end of days. Could this be the savior of the world? Or, is this the greatest deception the world has ever seen?





Is the Maitreya ( New Age Jesus) the Christ of the Bible?





#Maitreya #Meditation #Jesus #Savior





If you would like to study the Bible at home:

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides





Or, if you would like to learn more about Bible Prophecy:

https://www.bibleprophecytruth.com/









https://www.lastdaydeceptions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087373616372

https://twitter.com/LDDeceptions