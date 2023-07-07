Secret Space UFO's - "Rise of the Tr3b"

The legendary TR3B is said to be the very first Alien Reproduction Vehicle that the military built secretly for space exploration. History of triangular UFO sightings and top secret military air craft is discussed by the best and brightest in the research field of UFOs and spooky military air craft. Tyler Glockner of Secureteam10 YouTube fame discusses the long history of military involvement building triangular aircraft and mysterious sightings from around the world. Richard Dolan discusses the facts of space secrecy and the likely hood of a secret space program run by many United States defense and intelligence agencies. Jim Goodall discusses the credible history of spooky classified airplanes and possible non human UFOs sightings. Alara gives her testimony on her incredible TR3B sighting. Jeremy Rys discusses the history of the fabled TR3B and the man that first discussed it's origins Edgar Fouche. Dr. Jack Kasher discusses UFOs seen from NASA Space mission STS-48 and how it seems that Earth is at war with something in space. This TR3B documentary is the next in line of a series about TR3B sightings and UFOs in outer space starring Tyler Glockner.

