Pitiful Animal





Sep 20, 2023





In Queens, an abandoned skinny male dog was found wandering the streets.

A kind man brought him into his house and fed him.

But sadly that has started to cause the syndrome to develop faster.

He was placed in the VEG of Williamsburg, where the kind staff have settled in and have kept him ever since.

Ravioli's radiographs showed small moving objects in his system.

He was hungry and tried to eat whatever he could on the ground.

Ravioli would be given chemical electrolytes, phosphorus, glucose plus rads daily to get rid of those "rocks".

We thought that Ravioli was between the ages of 3.5-5y.

He hasn't had an easy life for about 2 years.

He was shackled, weak, toothless and anemic.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaVCzLBKmkU