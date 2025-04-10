KINGDOM OF YAHWEH (GOD) IN 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are close to the kingdom appearing on this earth. We are getting closer and closer to the return of the king of kings coming in the clouds. The signs in the sky and on the earth are showing us that everything is under judgment and is nearing the last hour of this world's existence in its current form. things are going to be changed from the evil of this world into the righteousness of the Father in heaven's kingdom. praise Yahweh in heaven for the great day is nearing
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
IFYOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL
VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12
OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS
thank you so much for being here May the Father bless you