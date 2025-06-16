PESESHKIAN: We successful destroyed the enemy stealth aircraft!

President Masoud Peseshkian said on Saturday that Iran managed to destroy Zionist regime's stealth equipment, following reports that two F35 stealth fighter jets had been shot down along with several drones. So far until June 15, at least 10 Israeli aircraft have been shot down in various Iranian territories in the past few hours, according to the Fars news agency, citing representatives of the Iranian air defense forces. Iranian websites circulated a video, an Israeli F-35 fighter jet was targeted by air defenses over Tehran, and its pilot managed to eject from his downed plane. Israeli pilot Olivia, who had experience in destroying Gaza, jumped with a parachute, and she was captured by the Army Rangers Corps. It is official, and confirmed now, announced by Iranian Army press service, the Iranian army admits responsibility for destroying two enemy F-35 stealth aircraft!

Two days earlier, Iranian State Television reported that during the early hours of Israeli raid on Friday, Iranian air defenses disabled F-35 that entered the country's airspace, and 'several' were eventually downed. The state television showed images of the wreckage of the stealth aircraft, in a major event that has caught the world's attention, Iran has become the first country in the world, to shoot down a fighter jet that is said to be "stealth." This is interesting, while the enemy media described the first images of the Israeli F-35 as the result of AI, it is understandable that in the era of artificial intelligence, it is increasingly difficult to verify the authenticity of images, but this is a very clear image for anyone who has ever seen an "F-35." In addition, the first unofficial video surfaced, allegedly showing the wreckage of an Israeli F-35 that was shot down, near Buin Zahra, Qazvin Province in the northwest. There were conflicting reports, some saying it was an Israeli F-16, but Israel, which controls the media, denied all of them!

So far, Iranian integrated air defense network has also been actively shooting down Israeli enemy drones throughout the country. The latest images surfaced, showing the remains of several cruise missiles and drones. One of them, a drone was shot down over Dezful, southern Iran, and stuck on a concrete road barrier.

