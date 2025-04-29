JD Vance Says Ukraine Won't Win War Against Russia - with Charlie Kirk

JD Vance Says Ukraine Won't Win War Against Russia

U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned that Ukraine will not win the war against Russia if it continues in the coming years, and he sees the risk of nuclear escalation. In a recent podcast with Charlie Kirk, Vance discussed the ongoing conflict and the recent meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

Vance criticized the prevailing narrative in mainstream media that suggests if the conflict continues for a few more years, Russia will collapse, Ukraine will reclaim its territory, and things will return to the pre-war status quo.