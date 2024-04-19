Subtitled - Truth, Science & Spirit Ep 16 – Warfare Against Humanity: Conversation w/ Weapons Expert Mark Steele & Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Subtitles help, but still not perfect. Excellent information!

Mark Steele has been an outspoken activist explaining to the world the dangers of 5 G, nanotechnology, and the use of metals for military purposes. I have the great pleasure to discuss the C19 bioweapons from his perspective. Mark has created “Save Us Now” - which is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom. You can find his website at https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/.

For more information for Dr Ana Mihalcea:

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/





Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/