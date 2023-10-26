The IDF says it carried out a "precision raid" in the northern Gaza Strip overnight using infantry and tanks.

Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions, infrastructure and anti-tank guided missile launch sites. As if an ATGM is something stationary.

The IDF says the raid is part of preparations for a ground offensive.

Adding: Iran's Foreign Ministry warned the US of an unimaginable response if its targets were attacked

If the US strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, the response will “beyond all imagination.” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikh Ol-Islami told reporters this on the sidelines of a high-level conference on Eurasian security in Minsk, Vedomosti writes.

AND:

"The world is moving into the abyss of mutually assured destruction, and this must be stopped" - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleynik

