BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The IDF says it carried out a "precision raid" in the northern Gaza Strip overnight using Infantry and Tanks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 10/26/2023

The IDF says it carried out a "precision raid" in the northern Gaza Strip overnight using infantry and tanks.

Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions, infrastructure and anti-tank guided missile launch sites. As if an ATGM is something stationary.

The IDF says the raid is part of preparations for a ground offensive.

Adding: Iran's Foreign Ministry warned the US of an unimaginable response if its targets were attacked

If the US strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, the response will “beyond all imagination.” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikh Ol-Islami told reporters this on the sidelines of a high-level conference on Eurasian security in Minsk, Vedomosti writes.

AND:

"The world is moving into the abyss of mutually assured destruction, and this must be stopped" - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleynik

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy