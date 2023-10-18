Infiltrated

The West Is Loaded With Terrorist Sympathizers

* These are now your neighbors — aren’t you happy to see them?

* The question is: how do we remove them?





p.s. Question Everything re: Atrocity Propaganda

* The fog of war is no joke.

* All warfare is based on deception,

* Cui bono — who benefits?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/ZP5-f5_T1X4

