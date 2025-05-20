BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Had a Dream 05/20/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
170 views • 3 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares a dream he had on Saturday Night and furthermore we take a look at how the angry nations are trying to destroy the Dollar. Seems like President Trump is making a lot of enemies.


Keywords
russiachinaukrainedreamprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanangry nations
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:56The Dream

11:29Angry Nations

14:59China Unloads US Treasuries

16:32Blessings & Curses

22:44Russia & Ukraine

