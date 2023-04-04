WHY JEWS ARE THE ADVERSARY TO ALL MEN. EUROPA; The Last Battle - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Jews,Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have
persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men" HOLY
BIBLE, THE FIRST EPISTLE OF ST. PAUL TO THE THESSALONIANS: Chapter 2.
"Europa - The Last Battle" [PART 1]
Communism was not created by the masses to overthrow the bankers,
Communism was created by the bankers to overthrow and enslave the
masses.“You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia
were
not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by
ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without
a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call
in America the “Russian Revolution.” It was a zionist jewish revolution.