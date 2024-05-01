Pets in Love





Please Stop My Pain! Poor Puppy Tearfully Begs to Live Last Moments in Love

"I cried a lot when I finally found her," the rescuer said.

The dog was laid on the sidewalk. She was convulsing. She wanted to scream for help but couldn't. The Association Help Feed Dogs went to Lugar da Serra to rescue a baby dog that had been on the side of the road for a few days. We didn't know how she was still alive. The call for help was made by a child, and the directions were few or almost none. After many hours of searching, The rescuer team managed to find her. Girassol was paralyzed and had larvae. No one knew what happened to her. They only knew she suffered a very strong blow. She was immediately transported to the clinic where everything was being done to save her.

Thank God, she was saved soon.

I didn't know how she would survive if they didn't come.





