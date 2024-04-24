BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He Begged His Owner Take Him Home But They Blinded Him And Left Him Cried Alone In The Pavement
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
108 views • 04/24/2024

The Moho


Apr 20, 2024


He Begged His Owner Take Him Home But They Blinded Him And Left Him Cried Alone In The Pavement...


This pup was blinded by his owner after being abandoned. They did that to make sure he can't see way to go home leaving him walk in panic with no where to go on the road. My friend found it last week on her way to supermarket. At first he fought back but then burst into tears in her arms...


Credit To: Bilge Almak

MAMA DESTEĞİ İÇİN ⬇️

www.ormanamama.com/fatsa-sokak-hayvanlari


#CutePuppy, #RescuePuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiRhbjEipbs

Keywords
dogpuprescueblindedabandonedthe moho
