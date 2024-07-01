Jun 26, 2023

Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com









Dr.SHIVA™: The Paris Accords Carbon Tax Exposed: How It Enslaves People. Shattering The Global Scam.





You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION

.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!





Dr.SHIVA