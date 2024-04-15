To watch full video go here - https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html





In this segment, Mike is discussing Canada's attempt to address the soft demand for new housing and support highly indebted households. You criticize the government's decision to bail out real estate developers by introducing new policies, particularly the implementation of 30-year mortgages for first-time home buyers and raising RSP withdrawal limits. You argue that these measures do not address the root issue of high housing prices and instead serve to prop up developers while leaving buyers at risk, especially considering the potential for mid-construction abandonment by developers. You also warn about the looming oversupply in the housing market and its potential impact on the economy if first-time buyers are unable to enter the market.





Introduction of 30-Year Mortgages: Canada is implementing 30-year mortgages for first-time homebuyers as a measure to support the housing market.

Criticism of the Policy: You express concern over the concept, labeling it as dangerous and a bailout for real estate developers.

Soft Demand for Housing: The government's actions are portrayed as an attempt to address soft demand for new housing, which you suggest should naturally lead to price corrections.

Policy Impact: The policy aims to make higher prices more affordable by increasing the debt capacity of households and encouraging investment in housing rather than capital markets.

Focus on New Construction: The 30-year mortgages are restricted to new construction, benefiting builders and potentially leading to neglect of older homes.

RSP Withdrawal Limits: The government is doubling the RSP withdrawal limits for first-time buyers to $60,000, criticized as another measure benefiting developers rather than addressing affordability.

Developer Bailouts: You argue that the measures, marketed as affordability schemes, actually amount to bailouts for developers, with potential risks for buyers.

Concerns about Housing Correction: Instead of addressing the root issue of high housing prices, the policies could exacerbate oversupply issues, potentially leading to a housing correction.

Impact on Economy: There are warnings about the impact on the economy if first-time buyers are unable to enter the market, with implications for economic growth.

Comparison to Other Countries: The situation in Canada is compared to similar issues faced in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, highlighting the global nature of the housing market challenges.

These points encapsulate the detailed analysis and critique provided in your statement regarding Canada's housing policies and their potential implications.





