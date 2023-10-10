Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soviet middle school - was the soviet education the best? What about the Pioneer Organisation and compulsory unpaid labour? Let's talk about it!
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:25 - Choice of School
0:32 - Study Subjects and Schoolbooks
5:16 - Workshop Classes
6:56 - Foreign Languages
7:52 - Local Languages
8:49 - Kazakh Language situation in Kazakhstan
11:18 - Military Education
12:26 - Young Pioneers Organisation (communism is a religion!)
16:49 - Compulsory Unpaid Labour - Subbotniks and Otrabotkas
23:04 - Who was actually doing the work
24:00 - Using good students to help the weak
You can find me on Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@katerinatheantired
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a