Hezbollah Attack Destroying Israeli Spy Equip in Rameem Base on the Lebanese Border - yesterday

Earlier today (10th): Hezbollah released footage of their attack that destroyed Israeli army spy equipment in Rameem base on the Lebanese border.

Adding...

The commander of the US forces in the Middle East, head of CENTCOM, visited Israel and met several from the military echelon.

During his visit, they discussed the US aid and support for Israel, and the ongoing war in Gaza and battle in south Lebanon.

adding:

💲 The call for the 350,000 reserve soldiers in the past 8 months have costed Israel more than 40 billion Jewish coin (shekel)

This is about 10,676,546,000 USD, which doesn't include the operational costs of the armed forces, maintenance, etc...

💲 The Israeli military spent 75 billion Jewish coin (shekel) in the past 8 months to finance the war effort paid to Israeli military companies.

This sum which is about 20,160,735,000 USD was used to aquire weapons from these companies or purchase thrm as a whole to own their production ability.

Some of these companies specialize in:

- Tank parts

- Armoured personnel carriers

- Body armour

- Logistics

- Uniforms

Adding... there were several videos but not translated. Here are the words posted about those:

🚨 The Yemeni Security Forces revealed details of the American-"israeli" spy network that has been operating for decades in Yemen. What has been revealed is only a small part of what is called the first phase, and will be followed by more releases showing the scale of the espionage and sabotage carried out by the CIA and Mossad.

The confessions and documents seized from the spy network members clearly reveal their role in serving the American and zionist enemy in Yemen. After the US embassy left Sana'a in 2015, the spies pivoted to carry out their espionage under various pretexts in different fields, including agriculture and economy, using secret communication devices and handled by US officers.

Unlike Force 400, which began last October, the network revealed today has been operating for decades, with one spy working for the CIA since 1987 and another since 1994.

Private sources also told Al-Mayadeen that American and "israeli" intelligence tried to kill some members of the spy network before arresting them for fear that they would leak information.

The members of the network visited the US several times to attend training workshops and meetings with American officials.

Up to this moment, the Yemeni Security Forces continue to release information about the spies, which have direct and proven connections to the CIA, FBI, USAID, and Mossad.

This unprecedented security achievement is a significant victory and a major blow to US-zionist interests in the region.

and: Spies whose arrest was announced by the Yemeni Security Forces today, in a major and unprecedented blow to American-zionist schemes in the region.

Records of employment by US intelligence, and US embassy documents about the spies are featured, and the handlers of each spy were identified.





(https://t.me/PalestineResist/44078)