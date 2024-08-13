Bohemian Grove & The Cremation Of Care Ceremony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Summer Camp For Elitists Or Ancient Religion Of Sacrifice?
* This year, the Cremation of Care ceremony was conducted on July 13th.
* This ancient religion is entrenched within the foundations of civilization.
* It is the culture that created democracy.
* It has been around for all of recorded history.
* People are just now starting to see it again.
Reese Reports | 13 August 2024
https://rumble.com/v5atxth-bohemian-grove-and-the-cremation-of-care-ceremony.html