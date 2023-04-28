Prayers for Mike Morales -- ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help Mike and Shelly Moraleshttps://gofund.me/9a439f1f

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-m...





Ephesians 6:11: "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."





🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Mike's Community Post

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/community?lb=UgkxFafMnfTtEGZuP5h3ddMOeOtH1R9ppftB





"We didn't get very good news this morning on dad. If anyone would like to come see dad, now is the time to do so. We are at Research Medical Center in Kansas City and hopefully planning to move him to hospice soon.this has been the hardest week of my life. I just can't believe this is happening."

Jessica, Mike's daughter.

https://www.facebook.com/jessica.mora...

Prayer for Mike Morales from Above Ground World News

https://www.youtube.com/live/EG6U82o8...

Update and Prayer for Mike Morales and family from Above Ground World News.

https://www.youtube.com/live/DIJ7EUzo...





Isaiah 53.5 By His Stripes we are Healed, Prayer for Jim Lee of Climateviewer.com

https://www.youtube.com/live/zum9oUnr...





🔗 ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

JOIN US ON PATREON chance for scope

https://www.patreon.com/ABOVEGROUNDWO...





cashapp AboveGroundWorldNews





Support Donations Here

https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...





ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS

MIKE MORALES

PO BOX 220

CLINTON MO 64735





Send Info and Prayers to [email protected]





Mike Morales

https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos

AGWN

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw/videos





FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS

DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews

BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTw...

TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer

Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...





https://brandnewtube.com/@MikeMorales

https://mewe.com/i/michaelmorales25

https://gab.com/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS





🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/