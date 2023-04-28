BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prayers for Mike Morales -- ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 04/28/2023

Please Help Mike and Shelly Moraleshttps://gofund.me/9a439f1f

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-m...


Ephesians 6:11: "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Mike's Community Post

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/community?lb=UgkxFafMnfTtEGZuP5h3ddMOeOtH1R9ppftB


"We didn't get very good news this morning on dad. If anyone would like to come see dad, now is the time to do so. We are at Research Medical Center in Kansas City and hopefully planning to move him to hospice soon.this has been the hardest week of my life. I just can't believe this is happening."

Jessica, Mike's daughter.

https://www.facebook.com/jessica.mora...

Prayer for Mike Morales from Above Ground World News

https://www.youtube.com/live/EG6U82o8...

Update and Prayer for Mike Morales and family from Above Ground World News.

https://www.youtube.com/live/DIJ7EUzo...


Isaiah 53.5 By His Stripes we are Healed, Prayer for Jim Lee of Climateviewer.com

https://www.youtube.com/live/zum9oUnr...


🔗 ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

JOIN US ON PATREON chance for scope

https://www.patreon.com/ABOVEGROUNDWO...


cashapp AboveGroundWorldNews


Support Donations Here

https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...


ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS

MIKE MORALES

PO BOX 220

CLINTON MO 64735


Send Info and Prayers to [email protected]


Mike Morales

https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos

AGWN

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw/videos


FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS

DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews

BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTw...

TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer

Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...


https://brandnewtube.com/@MikeMorales

https://mewe.com/i/michaelmorales25

https://gab.com/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy