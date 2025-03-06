Rapture Type # 4 of 40, Peter Walks on Water.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The disciples find themselves in a storm (the 1290 days of great tribulation has started). Yahusha comes down the mountain to them, but only Peter defies gravity and goes to Yahusha (type of the rapture). The other 11 diciples don't recognize Yahusha, but see him as a ghost. This shows most are following myths, such as the name Jesus and Yeshua, and don't know him as Yahusha (Yahu-saves), and will left behind. Mid-tribulation type rapture.