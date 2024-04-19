BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Those bars have held her back for 13 years The desire for freedom keeps her strong
High Hopes
17 views • 04/19/2024

Pitiful Animal


April 18, 2024


Cinta was left in a damp warehouse.

She was forced to live for 13 years of her life in a dirty little cage covered with her own excrement.

No water, no bed, no interaction, no love was what she had to endure

She was abused for profit like so many other breeds and then thrown away when they were no longer useful.

Cinta deserved better.

After careful negotiation, they surrendered and we won her freedom

As soon as she stepped out of the cage, she came out of a miserable life.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-L2lPSHGBY

olddogrescueabusedbarswarehousecagedpitiful animal13 yearsdamp
