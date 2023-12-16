The Invasion Of The West

War correspondent, author and analyst, Michael Yon joins us today to talk about some of the big issues happening around the world concerning mass migration. We will talk about China’s plan to make the world Chinese by de-stabilizing western governments with mass migration caravans meant to financially bankrupt countries.

Michael Yon: www.michaelyon.com

Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]

Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

