UN Pact for the Future, Global Digital Compact, and Declaration on Future Generations (EXPOSED)❗

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

The WHO's plandemic treaty didn't pass but the UN just adopted what they're calling a "Pact for the Future" on Sunday. The UN just voted to make us all global digital citizen slaves. The global government is being installed via the UN. This is worse than the pandemic treaty!

The pact, which also includes an annex on working toward a "responsible & sustainable" digital future, was adopted without a vote at the start of the two-day Summit of the Future.

Other themes include: peace & security, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth & future generations.

The United Nations Pact for the Future represents an unconstitutional effort to establish a treaty that undermines the sovereignty of the United States by allowing international organizations to declare a global state of emergency without our consent.

This is detrimental not only to the U.S. but also to the entire world.

This is where the Beast System begins to accelerate with AI & the digitization of everything being KEY.

The masses & many “truthers” are distracted with Diddy & Trump’s latest WWE rants. Meanwhile, the UN just adopted worldwide (AI) governance❗️🤦🏻‍♂️

THIS IS HUGE NEWS!

EVERYONE IN THE WORLD NEEDS TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW!

SOURCES & RESOURCES ⬇️

1. Related PDF: SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE OUTCOME DOCUMENTS September 2024 Pact for the Future, Global Digital Compact, and Declaration on Future Generations - https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact_for_the_future_adopted.pdf

2. VIDEO #1: Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny - https://www.tenpennyimc.com/

3. VIDEO #2: IT'S ALL COMING TO AN END & ITS HAPPENING JUST LIKE WE ALL SAID IT WOULD! | REBEL CALL - https://youtu.be/07eKJd7BGUI?feature=shared

4. VIDEO #3: Celeste Solum (former FEMA and Homeland Security contractor) gives you her take on the UN Vote to take over the world. - https://www.instagram.com/celestialrakiya/

5. Related Podcast: Time's Up - https://t.me/APFGAC/33010

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

6. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️