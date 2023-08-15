Iraq & Iran Attack America 08/15/2023

According to Hal Turner the US Seized $7 Billion of Afghan money. The U.S. just offered the Taliban a full release of this money IF the Taliban increases military hostilities against Iran. Pastor Stan also shares two dreams from Vicki Goforth Parnell giving us information how Iran, Iraq and North Korea joins forces to Attack America.



00:00 - Covert Intel “Iran”

02:02 - Bible Says Iraq will Attack America

06:46 - Two Evil Brothers

19:03 - U.S. to hand over Iraq Bases

21:17 - Prepare for an Offensive War

23:02 - North Korea & Russia use Nuclear Bombs

27:44 - 40 Book Combo Deal

30:28 - Joseph’s Kitchen

32:36 - Cornerstone Asset Metals





