© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE WARNING IS IMMINENT
Information about the Warning
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/category/the-warning
The Earth Will SHAKE as the Moon Turns BLOOD RED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A11QUfDOqw
----------------
I want to speak about refuges. The world will be turned upside down. Do not take your daily needs for granted
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6963-i-want-to-speak-about-refuges-the-world-will-be-turned-upside-down-do-not-take-your-daily-needs-for-granted/