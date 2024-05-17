EXPOSING THE CORRUPT CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS DESTROYING THE COUNTRY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My apologies, there seems to be a tracking error with the audio of this video. I am working to rectify it and re-post another version, meanwhile, here is the link from my Rumble channel of the exact same video but without the glitch.
https://rumble.com/v4u3n6x-no-more-suits-and-ties-no-more-fraud-and-lies.html
NO MORE SUITS AND TIES - NO MORE FRAUD AND LIES
The Battle For Dunkley. The recent Dunkley Bi-election and how we got to this point, and the Independent candidate (Darren Bergwerf)who has the guts to tell it how it is.
darren4dunkley.com
Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'